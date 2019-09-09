Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.47. 199,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,109. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.72 and a twelve month high of $171.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.