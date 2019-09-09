Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $44.39 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 13.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $44,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,237. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average of $125.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

