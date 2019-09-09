Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $76,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 182,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 12.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,171. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $729.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.49. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

