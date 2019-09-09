Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.49

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.49 and traded as low as $14.40. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 39,409 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

