Swap Market Capitalization Achieves $693,974.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a market capitalization of $693,974.00 and approximately $347,136.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00216453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.01264111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 6,190,959 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap.

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

