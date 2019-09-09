Swiss National Bank Acquires 900 Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of SP Plus worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SP Plus by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $331,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of SP stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,868. SP Plus Corp has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.15 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.