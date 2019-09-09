Swiss National Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth $309,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,846. The company has a market capitalization of $836.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 18.21%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.