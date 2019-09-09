Swiss National Bank Has $1.42 Million Position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67,680.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,515.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $232,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,070,850.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,927 shares of company stock worth $3,064,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CARA stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,122. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $936.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 420.97%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Laidlaw increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

