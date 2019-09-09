Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.58

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and traded as low as $94.50. Symrise shares last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYIEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12.

Symrise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

