Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. First Analysis downgraded shares of Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.06 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.99 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of DATA stock remained flat at $$169.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. Tableau Software has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $177.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,835 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,292,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,443,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,739,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,418,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

