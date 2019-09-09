Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Down 9.4% on Insider Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $61.70 and last traded at $62.15, approximately 2,088,206 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,706,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.57.

Specifically, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $667,946.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $843,091.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $7,096,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,758 shares of company stock worth $37,338,227. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

