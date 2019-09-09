Tarush (TAS) Hits Market Cap of $4.96 Million

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Tarush token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hubi. Tarush has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $897,405.00 worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tarush has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tarush

Tarush launched on March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tarush’s official website is tarush.tech. Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech. The official message board for Tarush is medium.com/TarushTech.

Buying and Selling Tarush

Tarush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hubi and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tarush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tarush using one of the exchanges listed above.

