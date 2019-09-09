Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 739 ($9.66).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TATE. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 628.20 ($8.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 729.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 734.79. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.