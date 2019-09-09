Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.67

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.67 and traded as high as $67.83. Tc Pipelines shares last traded at $67.26, with a volume of 747,062 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. CSFB lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 4.0300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.79%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

