Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.88

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.88 and traded as high as $3.99. Teekay shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 20,934 shares trading hands.

TK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $4.00 target price on Teekay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $358.99 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 26.4% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teekay by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Teekay by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

