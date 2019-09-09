Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Svb Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.45.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total transaction of $2,666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.70, for a total transaction of $231,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,453 shares of company stock worth $12,679,692 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFX traded down $14.84 on Monday, hitting $341.33. 250,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.21 and a 200 day moving average of $317.23. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.