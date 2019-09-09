TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.74

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.74 and traded as low as $8.76. TELIA Co A B/ADR shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 5,532 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.36.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

