The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading Down 0.5%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.72, 882 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The 3D Printing ETF stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The 3D Printing ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

