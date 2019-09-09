The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 818.8% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.2% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 147,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,001 shares of company stock worth $12,914,541 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,114,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,718,660. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $235.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.