The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.03

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.03 and traded as low as $10.96. The Zweig Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 1,274 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

The Zweig Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.