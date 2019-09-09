THEKEY Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.69 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, LBank and LATOKEN. THEKEY has a market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $3,840.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000386 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

