Theta Token Trading Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Theta Token has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Token has a market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Coineal, Coinbit and WazirX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00038861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.15 or 0.04654423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Theta Token Profile

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Token’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Upbit, IDEX, WazirX, Binance, Coineal, Hotbit, Bithumb, Gate.io, Huobi, Fatbtc and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

