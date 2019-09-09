Thingschain (TIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,834.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $18,767.00 and approximately $13,834.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00026969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002333 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00145124 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,257.74 or 0.99562182 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

