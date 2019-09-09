Tierion (TNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.95 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Tierion token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $11.95 million and $556,505.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tierion Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Liqui, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

