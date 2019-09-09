Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Up 8.2%

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) shares were up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.64, approximately 455,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 432,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Titan International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.17.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.38 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Titan International’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. bought 139,214 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $423,210.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 619,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,210.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. bought 18,570 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $55,152.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 702,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 171,589 shares of company stock worth $520,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Titan International by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,351,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Titan International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Titan International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 337.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

