Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TITN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Titan Machinery from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.32. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $431,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,076 shares in the company, valued at $825,951.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $73,143.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $8,449,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 317,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

