Tiverton Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,548 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $933,904.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,544.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,134,572 shares of company stock valued at $419,062,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.40. 1,786,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,153. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $207.50.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.