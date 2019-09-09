Tiverton Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,953 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 158.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,761,000 after buying an additional 1,231,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,215,000 after acquiring an additional 41,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 72.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,613,000 after acquiring an additional 937,371 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 719,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 581,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,098,000 after acquiring an additional 42,227 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk stock traded down $19.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.67. 3,498,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,475. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.02. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Falk sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $646,442.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,124 shares of company stock worth $132,084,431 in the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trade Desk to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.67.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

