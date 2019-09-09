Tiverton Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,473,000 after buying an additional 428,695 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 624,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,479,000 after buying an additional 214,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,257,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,700,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,835,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT traded down $12.09 on Monday, reaching $290.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,086. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.10.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised FleetCor Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.