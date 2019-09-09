Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $808,000 Holdings in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,986 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ITRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Iterum Therapeutics to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027. Iterum Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.43). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,956.64% and a negative return on equity of 136.21%. Analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

