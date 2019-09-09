Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1,704.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,906,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,624,000 after buying an additional 990,959 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,561,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,483,000 after acquiring an additional 311,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,683,000 after acquiring an additional 270,237 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 19.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,590,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 254,735 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.