Tiverton Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,765,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,438,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 543.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,530,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,438,000 after purchasing an additional 919,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,741,000 after purchasing an additional 626,387 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.19. 8,454,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286,343. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.