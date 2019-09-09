Tiverton Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.87. 2,687,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.63. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

