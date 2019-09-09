Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) were up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.08, approximately 714,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,042,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $864.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.73 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.88%. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,517,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,831,000 after purchasing an additional 330,409 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at $2,851,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

