Tobam Buys 5,587 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Tobam raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.15% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 320,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $96,634.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $377,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $89,633.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,709 shares of company stock valued at $344,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.