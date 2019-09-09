Tobam Cuts Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,972 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 38,931 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 404.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 95.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,381.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,521,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,449 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,611 over the last three months. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $131.21. 1,769,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,631. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.24. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.43.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

