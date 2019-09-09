Tobam Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,782 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 98,938 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.6% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.24% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $29,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE:AEM traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.71. 2,166,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,964. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.28, a P/E/G ratio of 76.83 and a beta of -0.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.