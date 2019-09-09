Tobam Reduces Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,657 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup makes up 2.4% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.36% of Campbell Soup worth $43,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $3,235,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 232,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 37,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $140,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock worth $780,333 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $44.59. 2,620,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 62.59% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.