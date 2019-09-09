Tobam Sells 30,950 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tobam lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.09% of NiSource worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,474,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,729,000 after buying an additional 325,794 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 73.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in NiSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,436,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,703,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363,894 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NiSource by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,605,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

NI stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.91. 1,614,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,743. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,988.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

