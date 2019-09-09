Tobam Trims Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,930 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada comprises 1.9% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $33,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 49.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco Nevada stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 769,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,907. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.00.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.65.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

