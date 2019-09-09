Toscafund Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Toscafund Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 23.2% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 302.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,006,798 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,350,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2,018.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares in the company, valued at $34,120,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,850 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,660. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

