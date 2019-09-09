Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Lifted by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,501. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.47. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.