TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.65

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $8.90. TransAlta shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 92,462 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -9.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd John Stack acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,704.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,805.78.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

