Travelflex (TRF) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Travelflex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Travelflex has a market cap of $156,553.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travelflex has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Travelflex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Travelflex’s official website is travelflex.org.

Travelflex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

