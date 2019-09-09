Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TREX. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Trex to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of Trex stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.28. 814,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,493. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Trex has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $788,616.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $244,149.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,330 shares of company stock worth $5,087,092. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 31.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.