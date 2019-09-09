Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CRH by 191.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 415,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 273,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,500,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,519,000 after acquiring an additional 228,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 815,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 104,297 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in CRH by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,056,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $33.78. 22,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crh Plc has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. CRH’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Deutsche Bank raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

