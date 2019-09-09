Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 6.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholastic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:SCHL traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,249. Scholastic Corp has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.