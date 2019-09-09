Trexquant Investment LP Has $243,000 Stock Position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtusa alerts:

In other news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $332,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,926 shares in the company, valued at $32,077,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,355,940. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $58.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.59 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.23%. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.