Trexquant Investment LP Invests $197,000 in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Innoviva by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after buying an additional 190,568 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,476. The company has a quick ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Innoviva Inc has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 146.60% and a return on equity of 307.49%. The business had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.