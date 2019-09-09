Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,578,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,112,000 after purchasing an additional 593,033 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 197,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 61.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAM. ValuEngine lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

RYAM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,201. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.